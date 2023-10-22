Conning Inc. Sells 11,597 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,597 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.11.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $326.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

