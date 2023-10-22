Connolly Sarah T. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 365,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.11.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

