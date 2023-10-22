Connolly Sarah T. Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $413.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $118.87 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.18.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.