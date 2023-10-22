Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 465,489 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

