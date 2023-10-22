Creative Planning Has $381,000 Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2023

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XTFree Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ XT opened at $49.71 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.