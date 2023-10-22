Creative Planning Has $381,000 Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ XT opened at $49.71 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.