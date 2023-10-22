Creative Planning Sells 171 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

