Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 83,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,134,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 6,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $413.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $118.87 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

