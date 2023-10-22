Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stake Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY opened at $35.75 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

