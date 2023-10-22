David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 10.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

