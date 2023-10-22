Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Deluxe worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Down 0.3 %

DLX opened at $17.84 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $778.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Deluxe had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $571.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

