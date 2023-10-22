Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $95.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.19.

DFS opened at $82.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

