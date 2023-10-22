EA Series Trust Acquires New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.47 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

