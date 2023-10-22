EA Series Trust Acquires New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.93.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $171.24 and a one year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

