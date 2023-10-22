EA Series Trust Acquires Shares of 16,908 Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.14% of Guaranty Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTY. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

GNTY stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $318.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $84,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTY. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

