EA Series Trust Acquires Shares of 40,434 Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.10% of Carisma Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Carisma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

CARM stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

