EA Series Trust Acquires Shares of 4,431 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after buying an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.