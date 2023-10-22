EA Series Trust Buys New Stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,338 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.33% of First Community at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the first quarter worth $340,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Community by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCCO opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Community Co. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First Community’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

