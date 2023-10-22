EA Series Trust Buys New Stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.19% of RBB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,699 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 314,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $11.90 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 25.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.