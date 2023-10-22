EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 14,779 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2,185.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

CWEN opened at $21.22 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

