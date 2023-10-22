EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 1,718 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,179. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $200.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.60 and a 200-day moving average of $193.81. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $153.76 and a one year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.