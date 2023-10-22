EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 6,200 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,529,979,000 after purchasing an additional 233,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,075,866,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.74 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

