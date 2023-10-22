EA Series Trust Invests $347,000 in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.32% of Community West Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Community West Bancshares stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $112.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Community West Bancshares

(Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.