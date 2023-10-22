EA Series Trust Invests $349,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,106. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

AZO opened at $2,488.55 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,250.33 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,533.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,531.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

