EA Series Trust Invests $350,000 in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,069 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.16% of Middlefield Banc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 86.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 381.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 2.1 %

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MBCN shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

