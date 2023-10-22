EA Series Trust Invests $358,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $333,689,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $190,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

ALL stock opened at $123.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

