EA Series Trust Invests $361,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $89.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $806,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $806,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,040,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

