EA Series Trust Invests $368,000 in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.22% of Blue Ridge Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of BRBS stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $56.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

