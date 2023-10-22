EA Series Trust Invests $374,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

American International Group Trading Down 2.7 %

AIG opened at $59.52 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

