EA Series Trust Invests $420,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $482.12 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.11 and a twelve month high of $508.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.