EA Series Trust Invests $428,000 in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.36% of Investar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Investar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Investar by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Investar Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.56. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.48.

Investar Dividend Announcement

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Investar had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

Further Reading

