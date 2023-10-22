EA Series Trust Invests $429,000 in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.25% of ChoiceOne Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COFS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the first quarter worth $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 149.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.46.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

(Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.