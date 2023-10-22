EA Series Trust Invests $447,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $219.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.04 and a 200-day moving average of $233.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

