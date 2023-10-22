EA Series Trust Invests $457,000 in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,504 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.44% of CB Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 56,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 22.80%. On average, research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBFV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

