EA Series Trust Makes New $392,000 Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $641,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Knife River Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

