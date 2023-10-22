EA Series Trust Makes New $410,000 Investment in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.12% of Arrow Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROW. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 468.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 39,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 182.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $307.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.68. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $32.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.