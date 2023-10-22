EA Series Trust Makes New $429,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $94.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

