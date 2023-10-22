EA Series Trust Makes New $451,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.22. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 132.77%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

