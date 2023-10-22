EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

CL stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

