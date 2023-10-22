EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.19% of Duluth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 329,330 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 640,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 139,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 130,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 96,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Duluth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Duluth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.73 million, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. Duluth Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Duluth

(Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.