EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $8,401,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,223,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 207.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 161,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 109,034 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,451,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 122,954 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ PR opened at $15.05 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,582,363 shares of company stock worth $323,964,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Permian Resources

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.