EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,917,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,505,000 after acquiring an additional 866,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,168,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 866,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after acquiring an additional 708,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RES. StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.74.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. RPC had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

