EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,921,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $5,481,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $149.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.70. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.