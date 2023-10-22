EA Series Trust Purchases New Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.08% of Amerant Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $580.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.98. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.41 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

