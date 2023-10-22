EA Series Trust Purchases New Position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.50% of Adams Resources & Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AE stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.84. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $61.84.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSE:AE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.18. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $624.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.40 million. Analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is -42.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Adams Resources & Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

