EA Series Trust Purchases New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,150,831 shares of company stock worth $164,277,896. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Melius began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $116.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.30. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

