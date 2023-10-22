EA Series Trust Purchases New Stake in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBFS. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,600,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 81,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 92.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PBFS opened at $8.51 on Friday. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.77%.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.