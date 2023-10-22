EA Series Trust Purchases Shares of 22,104 HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.49% of HMN Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HMN Financial by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HMN Financial stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.14. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

HMN Financial Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

