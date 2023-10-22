EA Series Trust Purchases Shares of 39,774 Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,774 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.38% of Citizens Community Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 102,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $9.16 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $23.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

