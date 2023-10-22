EA Series Trust Takes $366,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $187.27 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.60 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

