EA Series Trust Takes $381,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $227.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $169.01 and a 52 week high of $237.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.85.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

